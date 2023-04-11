Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $2.29 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.33. 276,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

