Rent the Runway (RENT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,409.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,409.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RENT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.