Rent the Runway (RENT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72.
In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,409.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,409.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RENT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
