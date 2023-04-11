Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $44,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.38. 153,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,247. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.