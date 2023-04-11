Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Republic Services worth $44,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. 153,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.