Resource Planning Group Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Resource Planning Group increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,103,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,536.0% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock remained flat at $99.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 91,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

