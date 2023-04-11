Resource Planning Group Has $356,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 269,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

