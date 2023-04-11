Resource Planning Group Sells 5,427 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of ROUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 9,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,818. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $42.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

