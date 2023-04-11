Resource Planning Group Sells 6,226 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Resource Planning Group reduced its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for 1.1% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.89% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 9,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,981. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.