Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 108,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 88,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

