Rick Crabb Buys 190,000 Shares of Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) Stock

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Get Rating) insider Rick Crabb purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$98,610.00 ($65,304.64).

Leo Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

