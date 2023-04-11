Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.86 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.29 billion -$7.92 million -6.36

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 882 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 293.80%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.89%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.