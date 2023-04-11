Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $402,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,456,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 13,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,076. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

