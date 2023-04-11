RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

RPM stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

