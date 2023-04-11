Rune Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34,247.88 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Rune has a market capitalization of $34,247.88 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00005777 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.78794026 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

