Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.33.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

