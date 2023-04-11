Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

