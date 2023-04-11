Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Safe has a market capitalization of $234.96 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.28 or 0.00037352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00038137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

