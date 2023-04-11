Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.21

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Samsonite International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.47.

About Samsonite International

(Get Rating)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.