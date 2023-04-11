Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 795,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 145,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

