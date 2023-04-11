Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 244,528 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,528 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

