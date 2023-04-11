Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 22,244 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $367.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

