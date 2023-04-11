Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 436,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 271,240 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

