SBK Financial Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SBK Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,597. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

