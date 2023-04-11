Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Raised by Essex LLC

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.