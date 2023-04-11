Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHV traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

