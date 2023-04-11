Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

