Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lowered by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 421,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,513. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

