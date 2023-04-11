Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $112.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.36. 338,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 162.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

