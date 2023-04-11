Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.50 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.60-$7.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.