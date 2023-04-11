Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 378,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,036. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

