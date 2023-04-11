Seed Wealth Management Inc. Invests $525,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 52,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,451. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

