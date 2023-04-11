Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.6% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 161,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

