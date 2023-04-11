Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.40. 1,845,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.