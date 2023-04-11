Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $615,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.87. 962,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,947. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $285.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

