Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLBR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

