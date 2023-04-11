Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $158.25. 169,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

