Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $802,000 Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMF. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

VFMF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.41. 7,808 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

