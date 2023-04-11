Segantii Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.33% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMIH. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SMIH remained flat at $13.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 108,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,013. The company has a market cap of $334.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.01. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

