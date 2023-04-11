Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 5,537 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $1,025,009.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,644,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.93. 142,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

