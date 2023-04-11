Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 430,000 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,298,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Bilibili as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in Bilibili by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,216. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

