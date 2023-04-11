Segantii Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,979. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

