Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 32,000 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 141,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

