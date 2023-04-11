Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.81 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $84.90. 1,913,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,952. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

