Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $56.14 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,706,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,143,000. Albertsons Companies makes up about 2.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Towle & Co grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. 4,163,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

