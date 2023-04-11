Segantii Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDRW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDRW – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,071. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.