Seneca House Advisors Buys 13,765 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 5.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. 183,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,549. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.