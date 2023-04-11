Seneca House Advisors Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEMA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JEMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,816 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $923.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.