Seneca House Advisors Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 349,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

