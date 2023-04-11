Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a net margin of 42.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments.

