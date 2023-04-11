Serum Price Down 4.9% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and $102.62 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

